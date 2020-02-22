Femicides in Mexico: roads blocked while protesters demand action | News from Mexico

The murder of a seven-year-old girl in Mexico has increased outrage over violence against women across the country. She was kidnapped from her school, raped and then strangled.

Protesters demand that the government do more to implement protocols that, on paper, would provide protection to women.

However, they say that the authorities themselves are sometimes the abusers, and women who are far from urban centers are at greater risk.

John Holman, from Al Jazeera, reports from Ecatepec, Mexico, about one of the latest protests that demand government action.