Federal judge allows Costa Mesa to block the transfer of up to 50 coronavirus patients to the city – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A federal judge on Friday granted the temporary restraining order of the city of Costa Mesa requesting to block up to 50 confirmed coronavirus patients from being transferred to the city.

Federal court documents filed on Friday indicate that the federal government planned to transfer patients from Travis Air Force Base near Sacramento to the former Fairview Development Center on Sunday or Monday. On Thursday night, officials from the city of Costa Mesa began to hear about the plan from the Department of Health and Human Services and the CDC to move between 30 and 5 patients to state lands.

Some of the patients are from the Diamond Princess cruise ship from which more than 300 US citizens were removed on Monday.

Costa Mesa Mayor Katrina Foley said the city was surprised to learn that the Fairview Development Center was being considered for a group of patients who tested positive for coronavirus, and city leaders filed a court order to block the transfer in an effort to protect residents.

"We have a lot of activity in the area," he said. "Therefore, it is not the type of isolated area and it would be appropriate to quarantine people who have an infectious disease."

The biggest concern was the lack of information, despite the fact that patients were expected to arrive in a matter of days, said Costa Mesa fire chief Dan Stefano.

"There has been no flow of information, and in a situation like that, for us, it creates the greatest concern," he said.

The City of Costa Mesa plans to hold an emergency meeting at 2:30 p.m. Saturday to discuss the issue, then hold a press conference later.

While it is known that patients are California residents and some may come from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, city manager Loriann Farrell Harrison said the city needs to know more before feeling comfortable with the transfer.

"The reason we have followed a court order is because we don't have much information. We would like to know more about who the people are," he said.

According to the court order, the city of Costa Mesa seeks to stop the transfer until "an adequate study of the site has been carried out, it has been determined that the designated site is suitable for this purpose, all necessary safeguards and precautions have been implemented, and the public and the local government have been informed of all efforts to mitigate the risk of disease transmission. "

The temporary court order delays the transfer of patients until Monday, when a federal judge will hear the case.

As of February 21, the CDC had only confirmed 35 cases of coronaviruses in the US. UU., With the confirmed total of California at 15.

