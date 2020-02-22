Father with four shots and killed in a meeting in Pacoima – Up News Info Los Angeles

– One man died and another was injured during a shooting at a meeting in a house in Pacoima early Saturday.

Omar Medina, a horse and married trainer, father of four children, was pronounced dead at the scene. A call to raise funds Go Fund Me has been established to help your family.

The other victim was transported to a hospital and is in stable condition, according to police. The shooting occurred in the 12700 block of Montague Street.

%MINIFYHTML42477b801b2b76dd92caf1652086140d13% %MINIFYHTML42477b801b2b76dd92caf1652086140d14%

There is still no information about the suspect.