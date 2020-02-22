Fans opening the Astros spring open their posters – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Fans who hoped to interrupt the Houston Astros who stole posters in their first spring game found a match: they stole their posters.

In the Astros' first spring training game since their poster stealing scandal shook baseball, some fans brought posters making fun of Houston, and the stadium staff confiscated them before the opening of the exhibition against the Nationals of Washington, World Series champions.

In a rematch of the Series, the Nats received cheers, while everyone in an Astros shirt, including the pet, Orbit, was booed. Houston did not use any player involved in the MLB investigation.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report).