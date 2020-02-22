Family: Waseca police officer Arik Matson is "excited,quot; about Arik Matson's day – Up News Info

The Waseca police officer, Arik Matson, is in a good mood and very enthusiastic about "Arik Matson Day," according to his sister-in-law.

Waseca Mayor Roy Srp proclaimed February 22, 2020 as Officer Arik Matson's Day. The date of 2/22 is intended to honor Matson's license plate number, which is 222.

Matson was shot in the head while responding to reports from a suspicious person on January 6. His alleged shooter, who was also shot, made his first appearance in court two weeks ago.

%MINIFYHTML885a4e81fd62ed5ec7fcd4653345fda113% %MINIFYHTML885a4e81fd62ed5ec7fcd4653345fda114%

Nicole Matson wrote on the Matson Caring Bridge page that Officer Matson is still "working with occupational therapy on daily tasks and hand-eye coordination, as well as speech therapy in memory and speech." She says he is making "incredible,quot; progress …

%MINIFYHTML885a4e81fd62ed5ec7fcd4653345fda115% %MINIFYHTML885a4e81fd62ed5ec7fcd4653345fda116% “Arik is super excited for his day! Keep waving your blue line flag and telling everyone it's Arik Matson's day! He even directed his own parade today when we encouraged him. We played parade music while walking with his therapists this morning and waved his flag and danced a little. He completed his longest assisted walk today and is pumped to eat meat for dinner. "

Matson's family says he is grateful for all the prayers, donations and gifts of service and time.

"Arik and his family are incredibly grateful to know how much support there is and how many amazing people support him," Nicole wrote. “Happy Arik Matson day! Don't forget to pray a prayer for all our law enforcement officers and first responders across the country at 2:22 pm! They put their lives in danger every day to protect themselves, so let's show them how much we appreciate them! "