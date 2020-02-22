Family advocates the return of the stolen iPad with the latest video of the boy who died of brain cancer – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML37ed3e652aaa373a442e2075944e587511% %MINIFYHTML37ed3e652aaa373a442e2075944e587512%

MINNNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A Bloomington family is looking for help to find something irreplaceable.

Someone broke into Topher Braddock's business this week, Akagi Jiu Jitsu, and took the family's iPad. It contains the latest images and videos they had to remember about their 12-year-old son, Gray Braddock, who lost his battle with brain cancer last summer.

%MINIFYHTML37ed3e652aaa373a442e2075944e587513% %MINIFYHTML37ed3e652aaa373a442e2075944e587514%

“Someone broke in and took the television, music and tablet. And the first thing that came to mind is that the tablet was very important to me, "Braddock said.

%MINIFYHTML37ed3e652aaa373a442e2075944e587515% %MINIFYHTML37ed3e652aaa373a442e2075944e587516%

He knows that material things can be replaced, but it is the empty stand where the family iPad uses to sit down that reminds him of what was really lost.

"I kept thinking about that video and how it means so much to our family," Braddock said. "We spent the last two years fighting brain cancer, and in June, on my birthday, he passed away."

Only two months ago, while searching for the iPad, they discovered a video of Gray.

"We were here and my wife takes the tablet, and she says: & # 39; Watch this & # 39 ;, and it was a video of Gray, and depending on where we were, it was just before he discovered that he was sick." Braddock said.

The video was irreplaceable and they knew it, but they felt a strong pull to leave it where they found it.

“So we left him again, and I always knew he was there. It was great to know that Gray was there whenever he wanted, ”Braddock said.

More importantly, that video was a way for her younger sister to have a connection with her brother.

"Her little sister was born during her fight for cancer, and she never met him before that, and this was something we were going to show her as she grew up, and she heard who this person was," Braddock said. .

Wait for someone to have a heart and return the video that was taken.

"If someone saw it and they came in and handed it to me, I would shake their hands and thank them, and give them a hug," Braddock said.

The robbery was reported to Bloomington police, but the Braddocks say everything would be forgiven if they could retrieve the video of their son Gray.