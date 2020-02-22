Facebook: this e-commerce company has joined the Facebook cryptocurrency project – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML2be53c43db1e579592151515e429d1cc11% %MINIFYHTML2be53c43db1e579592151515e429d1cc12%

After several top-level companies decided to withdraw from the Libra Association, the cryptocurrency project advocated by Facebook has a new important participant: the main Canadian e-commerce shop Shopify.

Shopify said it would work with other members of the association to collectively build a payment network that facilitates access to money and supports merchants and consumers everywhere.

"Our mission is to make trade better for everyone and to do that, we spend a lot of time thinking about how to improve trade in parts of the world where money and banking could be much better," the company said in a statement. on Friday.

"That is why we decided to be members of the Libra Association. This is a step, but not the only one we will take to be part of the solution to this global problem."

The Libra Association said last year that more than 1,500 entities expressed interest in joining the Libra project effort since the project was announced on June 18, 2019. Facebook and 20 partner organizations formally joined the digital currency project during a meeting in Geneva in October.

The stated mission of the association is to build a better payment network, expand access to essential financial services and reduce costs for billions of people who need it most.

However, the project attracted controversy and the main telecommunications operator Vodafone, which was one of the 21 organizations that signed the Libra Association letter in October, decided to leave the project last month.

Previously, companies such as PayPal, Mastercard, Visa, Mercado Pago, eBay, Stripe and Booking Holdings withdrew from the project.

Several US senators have opposed the digital currency of Facebook, arguing that the social media giant has been irresponsible with the privacy of user data. They have even called the digital cryptocurrency Libra "delusional,quot; and "dangerous."

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified before Congress last October about Libra, defending the idea, but acknowledging the struggles to overcome.

Shopify said its decision to join the Libra Association was in line with the company's mission to create an infrastructure that trains more entrepreneurs around the world.

"Our mission has always been to support the entrepreneurial journey of more than one million merchants on our platform. That means advocating for transparent rates and easy access to capital, and ensuring the security and privacy of our merchants' customer data." said the company. said.

