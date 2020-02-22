Facebook: Hong Kong residents affected by mask scam on Facebook: Report – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML96d250a806ed1c2d1c859d387e314c2911% %MINIFYHTML96d250a806ed1c2d1c859d387e314c2912%

Around 100 Hong Kong residents have been victims of masked scams orchestrated by an alleged gang organized on Facebook, according to an official who received hundreds more complaints about similar incidents amid the outbreak of coronavirus.

The scammers announced the sale of boxes of 100 surgical masks priced at up to HK $ 400 each ($ 51) on the social media platform, but did not deliver the products after receiving the payment, South China Morning Post reported citing Council member Ramon Yuen Hoi-man of the Democratic Party, as he said on Friday.

Yuen, who accompanied four victims who reported cheating at a police station on Friday, said the victims had lost HK $ 60,000 ($ 7,700) in total.



"The administrators of these Facebook pages that sell facial masks have similar practices when scamming consumers. I think a group is behind them," he said.



"Some of the pages left the same contact numbers and used the same wording in their publications. Scammers are very clever because they change their logos and names to avoid being seen."

Yuen added that several pages seemed legitimate with thousands of likes, while administrators kept the facade hiding or eliminating negative comments.

The coronavirus outbreak caused a shortage of masks in Hong Kong earlier this month, with desperate residents queuing for hours and looking for supplies abroad, the South China Morning Post said in the report.

Yuen also said some victims complained about Facebook pages, but there was no response from the social media giant.

According to the South China Morning Post, Facebook had removed some accounts and pages related to mask scams and has been working with law enforcement agencies in investigations.

