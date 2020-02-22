Eva Marcille praises Tyra Banks – See the beautiful photo she chose to share

Eva Marcille praised Tyra Banks in her social media account. She shared a beautiful photo with the two, and captioned it with some inspiring words.

‘Queen Muva @tyrabanks I am eternally grateful for the opportunities, guidance and wisdom. #lovemesomeyou, "Eva captioned her post.

A follower said: "I remember that when you won,quot; they couldn't take Eva Hunny, "and another commentator posted this:" Eva, the diva, "many people forget the people who took their hand to see them succeed. It's always good to say thank you ".

Someone else wrote: "We all remember where we first saw Eva's beautiful face!" And a fan said: "Listen! From the day you came in representing the dark and low girls fighting for something better you have been in my head,quot; thank you, Tyra ".

A follower posted this: remember I remember when you (email protected) United States Top Model. I was supporting you, and you delivered it! "

A fan said: "I saw this whole season and I always supported you … one of my favorite photos was you with the spider … it's priceless."

Someone told Eva: "But why was I watching your season or ANTM thinking how much I loved them both there and I get up to see this hahaha, I love it, and I love both of you @tyrabanks."

Another Instagram installer posted this: ‘I remember this as if it were yesterday! Little diva Eva came and served the whole show! "And a fan said:" Eva, the diva of the MF! Tell them you've been! Let them know they are PRE housewives! LOL ".

In other news, Eva also showed love to another of her friends. She celebrated Cynthia Bailey for her birthday.

& # 39; My friend !!!! My sister!!!! My partner of Turn and Down Down !!!! My ace The Birthday Girl @ cynthiabailey10 I love you and I wish you the best year of my life! It's your moment, shine! #MUVA ", Eva subtitled her post.



