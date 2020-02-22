Erykah Badu's vagina-scented fragrance sold out in hours

%MINIFYHTML37307092bc82642635db5bea6247063411% %MINIFYHTML37307092bc82642635db5bea6247063412%

When Erykah Badu He revealed that he was developing an incest that smells like his vagina, most people are baffled. However, it seems that many others are interested enough to be the product once it is available to buy in their new digital store Badu World Market on Thursday, February 20.

According to one report, the infamous fragrance, which is called "Badu & # 39; s P *** y", sold out in a matter of hours. The official Badu World Market account announced the news on Twitter, "it is no p *** y. #SOldOut".

"Well, someone has to go do MOOOOOO !!!" demanded a fan. "Damn! I want some!" another said while someone asked them to "replenish" the fragrance.

The news that the perfume sold out so fast still surprised and surprised fans at the same time. "So the scented perfumes of Erykah Badu were sold out," he tweeted next to a gif of someone surprised. "Erykah Bady's perfume Cooch sold out … who bought it hahaha. Although I'm not even mad at my sister hahaha."

The Grammy-winning singer announced the new article during an interview with 10 Magazine, in which she explained that she got the inspiration to make the new fragrance of her "superpower." The perfume is said to be an "olfactory tribute to what Badu calls his" superpower. "

"There is an urban legend that my sex changes men," said the singer of "Window Seat." "The men I fall in love with and fall in love, change jobs and life."

Erykah also detailed the process of making the fragrance that included her own underwear. "I took many pairs of my panties, cut them into small pieces and burned them," he explained. "Even the ash is part of it."

He kept revealing that he no longer wears underwear, so he didn't mind offering them. "People deserve it!" She exclaimed.