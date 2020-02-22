Erdogan will meet with leaders from Russia, France and Germany on Idlib | Turkey News

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he will meet next month with the leaders of Russia, France and Germany to discuss the situation in northwestern Syria, where a military push by Moscow-backed government forces against the last controlled enclave by the opposition has displaced almost a million people.

His comments on Saturday came when the Turkish defense ministry said a soldier was killed in the Idlib province of Syria in a bomb attack by government forces, turning into Turkey's 16th military death for a month in that the conversations between Ankara and Moscow have failed to reduce the scale of a recent peak in the struggle.

Speaking to journalists in Izmir, Erdogan did not specify where the March 5 meeting would be held. He added, however, that Turkey "He determined our road map,quot; for Syria after Friday's calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron.

"I expressed our determination clearly," said Erdogan, who last week He threatened an "imminent,quot; operation against Syrian forces in the region.

Turkey has sent thousands of troops and equipment to the region south of its border to avoid the campaign of government forces driven by Russian airstrikes. It already houses some 3.7 million Syrian refugees, says it can't stand another wave and has closed its borders.

Macron and Merkel expressed concern on Friday about the humanitarian situation in Idlib and urged an end to the conflict, while the Kremlin said it was discussing the possibility of holding a four-way summit.

The Turkish president told Putin by phone on Friday that the solution was to return to the Sochi agreement they signed in 2018, which allowed Turkey to establish military posts in Idlib designed to prevent an assault by the Syrian government.

That agreement has been increasingly neglected as Syrian forces backed by Russia are constantly advancing in the region, the final stronghold of rebels fighting the Syrian president Bashar al-AssadThe government during a nine-year war that killed hundreds of thousands of people and displaced millions.

The United Nations warned on Friday that an escalation in the fighting could end in a "bloodbath,quot; and called for an immediate ceasefire. Nearly 900,000 people, more than half of whom are children, have fled their homes since December 1, when Russian-backed Syrian government forces continued their military offensive.

Separately, Turkey's defense ministry said its forces retaliated for the "despicable,quot; bomb attack that killed the soldier, destroying 21 Syrian government targets. He said the soldier was a tank mechanic who died when he was taken to the hospital.

The incident occurred two days after two Turkish soldiers died in an air strike in Idlib, which Ankara attributed to the Syrian government forces.

Earlier this month, 13 Turkish soldiers died in Syrian attacks, which led Erdogan to say that Turkey will attack Syrian forces "anywhere,quot; in Syria if another soldier is injured.

Syrian troops have reconquered Idlib strips and have resumed the strategic M5 road that connects the four largest cities in the country, as well as the entire surroundings of the city of Aleppo for the first time since 2012.

On Saturday, the road opened for public use for the first time in almost eight years, the transport minister said.