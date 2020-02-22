England's Nat Sciver is pleased to see Lisa Keightley's career "complete,quot; at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup | Cricket News

Watch England vs South Africa at the ICC T20 Women's World Cup, live at Sky Sports Cricket, from 10:30 a.m. on Sunday





Coach Lisa Keightley will return home in Perth when England begins her candidacy for the ICC Women's World Cup T20 against South Africa

Nat Sciver delights to see that the career of England's new coach Lisa Keightley completes the circle in Perth when she launches her ICC T20 Women's World Cup campaign on Sunday.

Australia-born Keightley, who replaced Mark Robinson in January, is far from being an unknown face for most England players preparing to face South Africa in the WACA.

Before training Western Australia and Perth Scorchers, the 48-year-old girl served as first head coach of the Academy of Women in England full-time between 2009 and 2015, working with Sciver in her younger years.

England vs South Africa Live

Five years later, few are better positioned than the multi-faceted 27-year-old to know how much it will mean for Keightley to make his debut as coach of the T20 World Cup at WACA.

"It's quite nice to have closed the circle with her," said Sciver, who has played with Keightley for the Scorchers. "She was my first coach at the academy level and it's the same situation for seven or eight players on our side."

"I also played with her for Perth Scorchers in the Women's Big Bash League, but it's a little different when you're a foreign player in a tournament like that, since coaches don't want to step on each other's feet.

Nat Sciver (R) celebrates with his England teammate, Anya Shrubsole, after taking a wicket in the recent ODI series against Australia

"Obviously being the main coach of England now, she has really been able to impart her way of doing things and her wisdom. So far it has been very pleasant to work with her."

The former coach of the four-time champions, Australia, is tasked with revitalizing a team from England looking for their second T20 Women's World Cup title Under Under.

His search begins Sunday at Perth and Keightley is confident that his knowledge of his home away from home, the WACA site, will help England have a positive start.

"It will be like another day at the office," said the coach. "I have worked at WACA for the past four years, so I will be quite relaxed because I know the terrain and conditions well.

Sciver has played for Perth Scorchers in the Women's Big Bash League

"South Africa has a lot of changes in the game, but so do we. It will be about who can keep their nerves at the start of the tournament."

"When we get to the game on Sunday, it's a matter of turning on the switch and accelerating. We need to hit our power game, so we'll be very competitive and get the scores we need to win."

