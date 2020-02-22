Employee shot, killed in attempted robbery at Whittier 7-Eleven – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The employee of a Whittier 7-Eleven was shot deadly on Saturday morning during what the police believe was an attempted robbery.

Police were called to the scene of the shooting around 5:43 a.m., where they found the employee suffering a gunshot wound.

Police said preliminary information indicates that the suspect entered the store, located at 8438 Santa Fe Springs Road, with a semi-automatic pistol with the intention of committing a robbery.

%MINIFYHTMLe540f92a8a6268e802a1b2e24eaab52f13% %MINIFYHTMLe540f92a8a6268e802a1b2e24eaab52f14%

It is not known why the suspect fired the gun, killing the employee.

%MINIFYHTMLe540f92a8a6268e802a1b2e24eaab52f15% %MINIFYHTMLe540f92a8a6268e802a1b2e24eaab52f16%

Two customers were inside the store at the time of the shooting. Both were unharmed, police said.

In a social media post, the Whittier Police Department described the suspect as a black adult man, between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 7 inches tall.

The homicide occurred in store 7-11 8438 Santa Fe Springs Road. The suspect entered the store with a semi-automatic pistol that killed the employee. The suspect is described as a black adult man, 06-05-05. Anyone with information is recommended to contact Whittier PD 562-567-9281. pic.twitter.com/6wt2b5Qar8 – Whittier Police Department (@whittierpd) February 22, 2020

Detectives are investigating the incident.