Employee shot, killed in attempted robbery at Whittier 7-Eleven – Up News Info Los Angeles

Police were called to the scene of the shooting around 5:43 a.m., where they found the employee suffering a gunshot wound.
Police said preliminary information indicates that the suspect entered the store, located at 8438 Santa Fe Springs Road, with a semi-automatic pistol with the intention of committing a robbery.
It is not known why the suspect fired the gun, killing the employee.
Two customers were inside the store at the time of the shooting. Both were unharmed, police said.
In a social media post, the Whittier Police Department described the suspect as a black adult man, between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 7 inches tall.
Detectives are investigating the incident.
