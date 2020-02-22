Elon Musk: Elon Musk's SpaceX aims to raise $ 250 million, to reach $ 36 billion in valuation – Latest news

SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, aims to raise around $ 250 million in new funds that would bring the rocket launch's valuation to $ 36 billion.

Fundraising occurs as SpaceX continues to develop three important programs: Crew Dragon, Starlink and Starship, reports CNBC.

The company raised $ 1.33 billion during 2019 and has raised more than $ 3 billion in funds to date.

The new round of financing could close sometime in the middle of next month.

SpaceX has received a $ 3.1 billion contract award as part of NASA's commercial crew program. It charges its customers almost $ 60 million for launching one of its Falcon 9 rockets and had 13 such launches in 2019.

Prior to its launch of astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard its Crew Dragon capsule, which is tentatively scheduled for May 7, SpaceX has hired a former human space flight expert.

In his new role, William Gerstenmaier, the former leader of NASA's human spaceflight program, informs SpaceX's vice president of mission assurance, Hans Koenigsmann.

SpaceX is preparing its Crew Dragon spacecraft to fly NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken to and from the space station on the first flight. The unmanned Demo-1 mission flew in March last year.

"We are very confident that the hardware will be ready in the first quarter, most likely at the end of February but not later than March. And we believe it seems likely that the first manned launch will occur in the second quarter," Musk said after the successful unmanned test of the flight launch escape capabilities of the Crew Dragon capsule last month.

Musk said that if all goes well, the first manned flight in Crew Dragon could take place in the second quarter of this year.

