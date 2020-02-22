Ellison: Mille Lacs band still has a 61K acre reserve – Up News Info

S T. PABLO, Minnesota (AP) – The Minnesota attorney general maintains that the Mille Lacs Indian reservation still exists.

In a legal presentation this week, Attorney General Keith Ellison supported Ojibwe's claim by Mille Lacs Band that the band has 61,000 acres on the south shore of Lake Mille Lacs.

%MINIFYHTML976a7670911167e25fa866f3ad9faf0311% %MINIFYHTML976a7670911167e25fa866f3ad9faf0312%

A local media outlet reports that Governor Tim Walz supports the movement of fellow Democrat Ellison.

Ellison's statement attempts to reverse more than a century of state policy.

Mille Lacs County officials believe the band has only a few thousand acres.

The controversial issue could have profound implications for people living in one of Minnesota's destination fishing areas.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.)