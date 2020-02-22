Electrical problem can cause fires in SUVs and SUVs – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTMLa34bde2d2ad4a4698c2a02dc164b7a2f11% %MINIFYHTMLa34bde2d2ad4a4698c2a02dc164b7a2f12%

DETROIT (AP) – Kia joins its subsidiary Hyundai to remove thousands of vehicles in the US. UU. Because water can enter a brake computer, cause an electrical short circuit and possibly a fire.

The Kia recall is covering almost 229,000 Sedona minivans from the 2006 to 2010 model years. Sorento SUVs are also covered from 2007 to 2009. Kia tells owners to park their vehicles outside and away from structures and other vehicles until The problem can be solved.

%MINIFYHTMLa34bde2d2ad4a4698c2a02dc164b7a2f13% %MINIFYHTMLa34bde2d2ad4a4698c2a02dc164b7a2f14%

The company says in documents published Thursday by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. UU. That moisture can enter the anti-lock brake control computer and cause an electrical short circuit and possible fires. Kia has reports of seven fires, but not injured. The problem can occur even if the engine is off.

%MINIFYHTMLa34bde2d2ad4a4698c2a02dc164b7a2f15% %MINIFYHTMLa34bde2d2ad4a4698c2a02dc164b7a2f16%

The recall is another of a series of problems that South Korean car manufacturers have had with engine fires in recent years. Previous problems have triggered investigations by the US road safety agency. UU.

Dealers will install a relay in the main electrical junction box to prevent power from reaching the brake computer when the engine is off. The withdrawal is expected to begin on April 10.

Earlier this month, Hyundai retired almost 430,000 small cars due to the same problem. That recall covered certain Elantra vehicles from 2006 to 2011 and Elantra Touring from 2007 to 2011.

Both companies said the fire rate is low, but Hyundai does not recommend that cars be parked outside.

Hyundai said in documents that it has three fire reports and there are no related injuries.

Last April, NHTSA opened two new investigations into fires involving Hyundai and Kia vehicles after receiving complaints of more than 3,100 fires and 103 injuries.

The agency granted a request for investigations by the Non-Profit Center for Car Safety, a consumer advocacy group.

The investigations, one for Hyundai and the other for Kia, cover non-accidental fires in almost 3 million vehicles of affiliated car manufacturers. The probes cover the Hyundai Sonata and Santa Fe from 2011 to 2014, the Kia Optima and Sorento from 2011 to 2014, and the Kia Soul from 2010 to 2015. Complaints come from consumers and the data provided by both car manufacturers.

The NHTSA had previously said it would incorporate non-accidental fires in a 2017 investigation that examined the recalls of Hyundai and Kia vehicles for engine failures. He opened the new probes "based on the agency's analysis of the information received from multiple manufacturers, consumer complaints and other sources."

The engine failure and fire problems with Hyundais and Kias have affected more than 6 million vehicles since 2015, according to NHTSA documents. So far, Hyundai and Kia have recalled about 2.4 million vehicles to solve problems that can cause fires and engine failures.

In addition, automakers are doing a "product improvement campaign,quot; that covers another 3.7 million vehicles to install software that will alert drivers of possible engine failures and send cars to a "lazy,quot; speed mode reduced if problems are detected.

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.