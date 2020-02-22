Egyptian court accuses Mubarak's sons of illegal stock trading

EL CAIRO – The two sons of former President Hosni Mubarak of Egypt were acquitted on Saturday of the illicit trade in shares during the sale of a bank four years before the 2011 uprising that ended with his father's 30-year autocratic regime.
The brothers, Alaa and Gamal Mubarak, and seven others had faced charges of obtaining illegal profits from the sale process. Al Watany Bank of Egypt to the National Bank of Kuwait in 2007.
Both men, who denied having acted badly, attended the session of the Cairo Criminal Court on Saturday, which was held at a police academy for security reasons, and heard the verdict absolving all the defendants. The prosecution has the right to appeal.
The two, arrested after the popular uprising of 2011 on charges of corruption, were sentenced to three years in jail in 2015, along with their father. In 2014, they were sentenced to four years in prison in a separate case for a plan of embezzlement that involved diverting public funds and using the money to improve family property.
However, the brothers were released after the 2015 resolution, because they had spent some time in detention pending the case. They were released a day after the fourth anniversary of the revolt that threw them from the pinnacle of power.
Both children were very resentful of the wealth they seemed to have accumulated through family connections. Together with a group of Mubarak cronies in business and in the ruling party, they came to symbolize the self-treatment and corruption that were the hallmarks of his father's three decades of power.
Gamal Mubarak, in particular, was vilified more widely than his father during the last years of Mubarak's reign.
His father was released in 2017 after being cleared of charges of ordering murderous protesters during the uprising.