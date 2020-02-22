Egyptian court accuses Mubarak's sons of illegal stock trading

EL CAIRO – The two sons of former President Hosni Mubarak of Egypt were acquitted on Saturday of the illicit trade in shares during the sale of a bank four years before the 2011 uprising that ended with his father's 30-year autocratic regime.

The brothers, Alaa and Gamal Mubarak, and seven others had faced charges of obtaining illegal profits from the sale process. Al Watany Bank of Egypt to the National Bank of Kuwait in 2007.

Both men, who denied having acted badly, attended the session of the Cairo Criminal Court on Saturday, which was held at a police academy for security reasons, and heard the verdict absolving all the defendants. The prosecution has the right to appeal.

The two, arrested after the popular uprising of 2011 on charges of corruption, were sentenced to three years in jail in 2015, along with their father. In 2014, they were sentenced to four years in prison in a separate case for a plan of embezzlement that involved diverting public funds and using the money to improve family property.