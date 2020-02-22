Eden Hazard limps injured by Real Madrid before the clash with Man City | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML613fa99d2c01ebe411d49205bce55d8011% %MINIFYHTML613fa99d2c01ebe411d49205bce55d8012%

Royal host city at the Bernabéu on Wednesday in the round trip qualifier of the last 16 of the Champions League





%MINIFYHTML613fa99d2c01ebe411d49205bce55d8013% %MINIFYHTML613fa99d2c01ebe411d49205bce55d8014% Zinedine Zidane verifies Eden Hazard when he leaves the field against Levante

%MINIFYHTML613fa99d2c01ebe411d49205bce55d8015% %MINIFYHTML613fa99d2c01ebe411d49205bce55d8016%

Eden Hazard is a doubt for the Real Madrid Champions League clash at home against Manchester City on Wednesday after limping during Saturday's 1-0 loss at Levante.

The Belgian star played only in his second game since he returned from an ankle injury, which kept him out of action for almost three months.

There is also a question mark surrounding the aptitude of Gareth Bale, who lost defeat to Levante due to illness.

Real's best chance for the match fell to Hazard, who scraped the ball when he had a clear view of the goal at the start of the second half.

He limped shortly after and was replaced by Vinicius Junior.

Levante striker José Luis Morales won the game with an unstoppable blow in the 79th minute.

Hazard's injury occurs at the beginning of a crucial week in the Real season.

They received Man City at the Bernabéu on Wednesday in the first leg of their last Champions League match.

Then, Barcelona will travel to Bernabéu on Saturday for El Clásico.

Real's first defeat in the league since October saw them fall to second place in La Liga with 53 points after 25 games.

Barcelona replaced them at the top of the table with 55 points after hitting Eibar 5-0 earlier in the day, thanks to four goals from Lionel Messi.