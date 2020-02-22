Eddie Murphy, Lizzo among the artists competing for the NAACP Image Awards – Up News Info Los Angeles

PASADENA (AP) – The Hollywood awards season is not over yet, with the NAACP Image Awards highlighting on Saturday the achievements of actors and musicians of color.

The honorees of the night include Oscar contenders, namely Cynthia Erivo, who starred in the biopic of Harriet Tubman, "Harriet." He will also showcase several actors and films that lost recognition at the Academy Awards, such as Eddie Murphy and his film "Dolemite is My Name,quot; and Lupita Nyong’o, which starred in "Us."

The awards will be presented in Pasadena at a ceremony that will be broadcast live on BET starting at 5 p.m. PST

Rihanna and the American representative John Lewis of Georgia will be among the program's special honorees. Lewis will receive the President's Award, which is given to people who show exemplary public service and "create change agents," according to the NAACP. Previous recipients include filmmaker Tyler Perry and then Sen. Barack Obama

The Ava DuVernay series "When They See Us,quot; and "Dolemite is My Name,quot; are among the 42 nominations for Netflix in the 51st edition of the Image Awards, which are presented to artists and writers of color.

Lizzo will compete as artist of the year against Perry, Regina King, Billy Porter and Angela Bassett.

"Dolemite is my name,quot; will compete for the best film along with "Harriet,quot;, "Just Mercy,quot;, "Queen & Slim,quot; and "Us,quot;.

"Us,quot; and "Queen & Slim,quot; by Jordan Peele helped Universal Pictures get the most nominations in the movie categories, with 15.

The presenters will include Jamie Foxx, Alicia Keys, Morgan Freeman, Tiffany Haddish and Janelle Monae. Anthony Anderson, star of the ABC comedy "black-ish,quot;, returns as a host for the seventh time.

