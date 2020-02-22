Early voting begins on Saturday in Los Angeles County – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Early voting centers will open on Saturday in Los Angeles County with new technologies to cast a vote, but some people are concerned that all changes may cause confusion.

"I'm a little nervous because there hasn't been enough preparation," said an election worker.

For the first time, voters in Los Angeles County will use a modern touchscreen ballot marking device to make their selections. Those selections will be printed on a paper ballot, but workers said there have been problems.

%MINIFYHTMLb8e897aea60f047e1624150e7711b34b11% %MINIFYHTMLb8e897aea60f047e1624150e7711b34b12%

"I think we had 10 people in our training class, and I think there were six paper jams," said the election worker.

And, he said, new technology is not the only problem. She said she received the list of election workers late and that the setup at her polling place did not start as early as she has in the past.

As for voters, the biggest change will come with the place where they vote, since not all voting centers in the previous neighborhoods have become voting centers. You can find a list of voting centers and their schedules on the county registrar's website.

The good news is that voters will now have 11 days to cast their vote.

And the election worker said she was not against the new system, said she only wants the primary elections to run as smoothly as possible.

"I want everyone to have a good experience so they can vote more in the future," he said.