Early voting begins in Los Angeles County 11 days before the March 3 primary – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Instead of a crazy run to the polls on the first day of voting, it was more like a drip.

Los Angeles County renewed its voting system this year in hopes of attracting more people to the polls. Instead of opening the polling places for only one day, the count began opening voting centers on Saturday that will operate every day until the day of the primary elections on March 3.

"The last time we lined up was much better," said George Gonzalez, who was one of the first to cast his vote at a West Hollywood location. "Everything went well! I was a little nervous because I am not so good with computers. "

%MINIFYHTMLa162f2a24215c6006f36badc621b52ad11% %MINIFYHTMLa162f2a24215c6006f36badc621b52ad12%

In addition to adding 10 more days for residents to vote, the county also chose to update all voting locations with ballot marking devices with a touch screen.

"This is much better than (the old system)," said voter Eric Carbone.

With a lot of election workers to help, those who decided to vote on the first day did not stay to discover the new devices on their own.

"The guy helped me a little," Carbone said.

The voters were not the only ones who solved the problems. Several places opened a little late, as election workers struggled to turn things on.

A location in West Hollywood had no voting machine installed, as a note on the door directed voters to a nearby voting site. With 11 days to vote and the ability to vote now at any polling place in the county, no one seemed too upset about the inconvenience.

There were previously 4200 voting sites in L.A. County. That number has been reduced to 976, with 232 open on Saturday for the 11-day race. The rest will be open next Saturday for a four-day voting period.

"It gives us all more opportunities, not just myself," Gonzalez said of the early voting system. "So, if someone is sick or has to work, they don't have to miss the vote."

You can find a list of voting centers and their schedules on the county registrar's website.