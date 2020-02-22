Dwyane Wade shares an important family secret about her transgender son Zaya – Gabrielle Union provokes a sincere conversation

Dwyane Wade has been very open about his son, Zaya, who was born as a child named Zion. The former basketball star recently sat with Robin Roberts in Good morning america, where he revealed that his entire family has accepted Zaya's decision to be approached now as a child.

Wade also explained why he decided to have an honest conversation about the matter in his documentary about his life.

FULL INTERVIEW: NBA superstar @Dwyane Wade opens to @robinroberts about the gender identity of daughter Zaya and why it was important to present this new trip @ESPN documentary film. https://t.co/ZdCAUU3gAQ pic.twitter.com/Bf6xUJQvcx – Good morning America (@GMA) February 18, 2020

Gabrielle Union's husband revealed: “We struggle with what people would say about a 12-year-old girl who makes a decision about her life. But we also know our son, right? … One thing we do know as a family is that we have been through so many different things that other people and other families go through, and they say: & # 39; Thank you all for talking about that. . Thank you all for being the face and the voice because we can't. And that is what we are trying to do. We know that there are other families out there that take care of their children, meet and learn who they are. "

Wade revealed a great family secret by saying that this is a conversation they have had since Zion was only three years old.

He said: "She has known him for nine years. She has been known since she was three years old. On this road, we have asked questions and learned. But she is known."

Wade also faced criticism and called his daughter leader and added: "Hopefully, I am treating him the right way. Some people feel that I am not. But inside our house, we see the smile on his face. We see the confidence that she can walk and be herself. And that's when you know you're doing well. She is our leader. I think when the conversation we had, the only thing about it, for the parents, is to have conversations with their children. Zaya, from the beginning, knew two things. She knew heterosexual, and she knew gay. But Zaya began to investigate further. "

He concluded by saying, "She's the one who sat with us as a family and said," Hey, I don't think it's gay. "And she lowered the list." That's how I identify myself, and this is my gender identity, I identify myself like a lady. I think I'm a straight trans because I like children. " So it was a process for us to sit with our daughter and discover who she is and what she likes, and not put anything on her. As parents, we put our hopes and our fears on our children. With Zaya, we decided to listen to her. And she is walking us on the trip. I will not sit here and act as if we have all the answers. "I am not going to sit here and act like before our son sat us that we were not ignorant parents. When I say that we are learning from our 12-year-old son, we are literally learning from our son."

