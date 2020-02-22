Dwyane Wade gives Gabrielle Union a sweet greeting on the first rap song & # 39; Season Ticket Holder & # 39;

In Rick Ross's collaboration, the former basketball player also boasts of his three-time NBA champion title rhyming: "Three rings on this finger, yes, that boy was a winner."

Dwyane Wade He has given a personal touch to his rap debut. The first collaboration of the retired NBA player with Rick Ross entitled "Season Ticket Holder" was released at midnight on Friday, February 21, discovering a sweet greeting to his wife of more than five years, Gabrielle Union.

"My life is a movie and Gab is the protagonist," the former Miami Heat star, 38, spat his line on the previous one "America has talent"Judge with whom you share your daughter Kaavia James." She is as precious to me as the air I breathe. "

In addition to declaring his love for his wife of 47 years, Wade expressed his affection for Miami. "I don't even have my own county," he sang when he referred to when Miami-Dade County was temporarily transformed into Miami-Wade County in 2010. "Listen, the love of the city has been crazy, man, I appreciate it all / Thank you for giving my own county. "

With the nickname of D. Wade in the single, the 13-time All-Star also boasted its triple NBA championship titles. "Three rings on his finger, yes, that boy was a winner," he rhymed on the rap track. "Man, listen, we dressed for the city, sixteen years / Five finals, three rings, we put those trophies here."

Wade first implied his collaboration with Rick Ross on Tuesday, February 18 during an interview on "Good morning america"The next day, he revealed the name and artwork of the single on Instagram." Something for Miami-Wade County, "captioned the publication that also included Raphael Saadiq and former Miami Heat teammate Udonis Haslem as collaborators

In an interview with GQ magazine, Wade talked about how he ended up collaborating with Ross for the single. "Ross came to my house shortly after he decided to return for another year, and we were having a meeting about a shoe collaboration he wanted to do with Li-Ning," he began to remember. "I wanted him to incorporate the city of Miami. We finished the meeting and Ross said: & # 39; D, I'm going to need you to jump to a track & # 39 ;."

"… I thought, & # 39; Do you know which man? It's fine & # 39;" he continued. "Let's see how the lyrics can be and how the rhythm is, and we'll continue from there. And finally, I got to the point where I realized that it's not about me trying to act like a rapper. ; furthermore, I am talking about some moments of my life and having a little fun. "