Dwayne Wade begins his rap career with the help of Rick Ross

Dwayne Wade is moving from his career in athletics to music, a new Page Six report revealed. Reportedly, with the help of Rick Ross, Dwayne will release a new song called "Season Ticket Holder," for a new ESPN documentary called, D. Wade: unexpected life.

The documentary hits the waves tonight. The store claims that it was produced by Udonis Haslem and Raphael Saadiq. As previously reported, Wade retired from the NBA last season and then signed a contract with the Hollywood agency, CAA, to create a new marketing company.

During a conversation with AdWeek reporters, Dwayne said he "wanted to do everything,quot; and that if he could clone himself, he would really try to achieve everything he wanted in life. Dwayne fans know that it has been more visible in the industry than ever these days.

In fact, earlier this year, Wade publicly supported his son, who announced himself as transgender. Since then, Wade has supported his son, Zion, on his journey to become Zaya. The whole family has supported the transition of Zion.

Wade has always had Zion's back, regardless of what the enemies have said about it. Gabrielle Union also supported her decision.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Zion would change his name to Zaya, and since then, the family, including Union and Wade, have been honest about the challenges they face.

The Shade Room realized what the family has been going through since the Zion transition was first revealed, stating that the learning process for the new challenge has been intense. Until now, fans on social networks have not been so supportive.

A family follower on social networks mockingly commented that there was no point in having a "gender revelation party,quot; because you would have to wait and ask the child to identify himself. In addition, other people online criticized Wade for asking for privacy, while talking openly about his personal life with others, particularly with the mainstream media.



