Dulceria Bakery in South Minneapolis closes – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A dear bakery in southern Minneapolis has closed its doors forever.

There was a line around the block on Saturday afternoon outside Dulceria Bakery on East 42nd Street and Cedar Avenue, a staple in the Bancroft neighborhood during the past few years.

%MINIFYHTML247ee51ba53400ca730302a9b681fa8413% %MINIFYHTML247ee51ba53400ca730302a9b681fa8414%

The bakery, founded by Dulce Monterrubio, offered cakes, cakes and lunches with a Mexican touch.

%MINIFYHTML247ee51ba53400ca730302a9b681fa8415% %MINIFYHTML247ee51ba53400ca730302a9b681fa8416%

"Today is a day of mixed emotions, just to see the exit of our community, it is incredibly moving and cheerful," said Monterrubio. "But it's also bittersweet to say goodbye and finish an important chapter in our lives."

Monterrubio is not exactly sure what her next move will be, but she is interested in exploring the story of traditional food by people of color and immigrants in Minnesota.