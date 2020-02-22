Dropbox shares rise after optimistic results – Latest news

Dropbox Inc reported on Thursday a better than expected quarterly gain, increased its outlook for the operating margin and announced a share buyback of $ 600 million, which raised its shares by 11% in trade after the bell.

The company increased its operating margin target from 28% to 30%, which it expects to reach by 2024, from its initial range of 20% to 22%.

"The big story is the $ 600 million repurchase, which is a clear indication that Dropbox believes its shares are undervalued and that the administration is optimistic about the company's future," said Rishi Jaluria, an analyst at the D.A. brokerage. Davidson & Co.

He added that the measure was "quite unusual,quot; given that the company went public less than two years ago.

The company, which has National Geographic and Spotify Technology SA among its customers, said it had 14.3 million paid subscribers at the end of the fourth quarter.

Analysts expected 14.2 million subscribers, according to research firm FactSet.

Dropbox has been trying to attract customers through tools that allow users to create and share documents between platforms, including Google Docs and Microsoft Office.

The company has also benefited from its "freemium,quot; model, where consumers can use their basic services for free, but they have to pay for additional services.

Excluding items, he earned 16 cents per share, above expectations of 14 cents per share.

Average revenue per user increased to $ 125 from $ 119.6 a year earlier, while analysts had estimated $ 124.8 for the quarter ending December 31.

Revenue increased 18.6% to $ 446 million, exceeding the average analyst estimate of $ 443.3 million, according to data from the Refinitiv IBES.

