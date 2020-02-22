Dries, O & # 39; Connor receives updates; AHL's second team in Colorado?

ANAHEIM, California – Sheldon Dries received a giant update from Southern California.

After practicing the Colorado Eagles on Thursday in Ontario, California, Dries answered an important phone call, left the hotel of his modest team, waited for traffic to calm down and then drove to Anaheim, where he entered the five-star hotel of Avalanche. .

His prorated annual salary suddenly increased from $ 395,000 to $ 735,000.

Dries replaced T.J. Tynan on the Avs list, with Tynan flying here with the Avs and then reporting to the Eagles in Ontario.

"They treat us very well with the Eagles, but not quite five stars," Dries told me Friday morning from the Honda Center. "Nice little update."

The Avalanche / Eagles striker played in Friday's NHL game against the Anaheim Ducks and was expected to also be in the lineup on Saturday in Los Angeles against the Kings (although the Avs also retired Eagles striker Logan O & # 39; Connor, Saturday morning, and could replace it dries up, or join him in the lineup).

Meanwhile, the Eagles had games Friday at the Ontario Reign (AHL affiliate of the Kings) and Saturday at the Bakersfield Condors (Edmonton Oilers).

So the Avs and the Eagles were on similar weekend trips in the same area, although not as prestigious for minor league players like Tynan, who saw his prorated annual salary drop from $ 700,000 to $ 425,000 during the end of week.

Dries and the Eagles also played in Bakersfield and Ontario last weekend, before returning to Loveland for a couple of days until taking another commercial flight to SoCal.

Dries, 25, was looking forward to his second NHL opportunity this season. He was also called by the Avs on November 28, playing a game before being returned to the Eagles.

Now he will try to cover the deep holes of the Avs in the front due to the injuries of Mikko Rantanen, Nazem Kadri and Matt Calvert, who will be lost the rest of the month and probably more.

"It's an opportunity. The mentality of the next man. That's a credit for Joe (Sakic) and his staff. Great depth in this organization. So, when his name is called, he must do his job. If I can contribute, it would be great." .

Dries is tied as the third top scorer of the Eagles with 34 points in 47 games. He has a maximum of 20 goals in the team.

Another Colorado AHL team? The Eagles are the easternmost AHL team in the Pacific Division, which includes five California teams plus Roadrunners in Tucson, Arizona. The division was formed when the NHL teams of California (Kings, Ducks, Sharks), the two teams of Alberta (Calgary, Edmonton) and Los Coyotes of Arizona moved their main affiliates to new cities of AHL near the NHL team.

Then came the Eagles, which became an AHL expansion franchise 50 miles north of Denver at the beginning of that season. Now, the Eagles could have a future travel companion from Colorado Springs.

Already in 2021-22, Calgary Flames could potentially move the Stockton Heat from Stockton, California, to Colorado Springs and to the Broadmoor World Arena.

The flames favor an AHL team in the same time zone, and the World Arena is looking for another hockey tenant because Colorado College will move to the new Ed Robson Arena on campus in the fall of 2021.

The Eagles became the first Colorado AHL team to start the 2019-20 season. Now the state could have two AHL teams along Interstate 25 but separate enough to be considered two different hockey markets, with NHL Av. In the middle.

Sounds like the paradise of professional hockey.