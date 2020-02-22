Drew Carey paid tribute to the ex-girlfriend killed in an emotional radio show

Instagram

The television favorite records a special message for Dr. Amie Harwick, who died of blunt head and torso wounds after falling from a third-floor balcony in Los Angeles.

An emotional Drew Carey He started his weekly radio show on Friday night (February 21) with a tribute to his murdered ex-girlfriend.

Amie Harwick died of blunt injuries to the head and torso after falling from a third-floor balcony in Los Angeles on Saturday (February 15), during an alleged fight with her ex-boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse, charged with a murder charge. and one of first-degree residential theft.

Carey, who was briefly engaged to Harwick in 2018, canceled his game show "The Price Is Right" this week (starts February 17), but had already recorded his three-hour radio show Friday Night Freakout Sirius XM before that his ex was killed, and that was broadcast on Friday.

The television favorite recorded a special message at the top of the episode, saying: "Hi everyone, I'm Drew … It's a pretty exciting show, but I just wanted you to know that my ex-girlfriend, Amie, whom I loved very much He was killed the day after I recorded this, so I didn't want people to hear this and listen to me happy and funny and think I didn't know what happened, or something … It's crap. "

Clearly upset and crying, Drew told listeners that he had recorded a special set of songs that he would play at the end of the show and declare them to his late ex.

Then played The Beatles"A day in life," which begins with the phrase, "I heard the news today, oh boy."