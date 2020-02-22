Draya Michele's ex accuses her of sleeping with everyone after she says he took her car

%MINIFYHTMLbe0ae7eac64bcbef194412dc8345fa2711% %MINIFYHTMLbe0ae7eac64bcbef194412dc8345fa2712%

NFL cornerback Orlando Scandrick says his ex-fiancee has been sleeping with "everyone" after she calls him for allowing his "boys" to drive his old car.

Ex partner Draya Michele Y Orlando Scandrick they fired shots at each other on social media. He started with her bothering the soccer player for taking his old car. In response, the NFL corner said he is sleeping with everyone.

"He got his boys driving my old car, I can't wait to see who will use my watch [clown face]," he wrote in a now deleted tweet. He replied: "You are out here for everyone and now you just say something. I understand your mental confusion."

He also posted this cryptic note in his Instagram story: "Learn to be DONE! DON'T get mad, don't bother, just DONE! Protect your peace at ANY cost."

Not to be left behind, she mocked him, "… but someone is angry." She also wrote: "Know the difference. Never get angry at a man. Just a little but hurt by the things I lost in the fire. I would never mention anything about him and why I don't care about that."

Draya Michele and Orlando Scandrick began to have an intermittent relationship in 2013. They got engaged in 2015 and she gave birth to her son in 2016. She announced her last breakup just before Christmas 2019, saying she had been single year-round. . month of December.

Draya was seen on a date with another NFL athlete Corey Coleman after his separation while Orlando showed his interest in Cydney Christine On Instagram.