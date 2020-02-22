Draya Michele and Orlando Scandrick exchange some words on social networks

In December, Draya Michele revealed that she and her fiance Orlando Scandrick had separated after being together for years.

At the moment he announced his breakup, he said: "Merry Christmas to all. So, if anyone has anything to say about me or the guy I used to be committed to, save it. We don't care. I've been single all December. ".

She continued: "I'd rather focus on my career and my family than on a relationship at that time. I tried my best to make things work. It wasn't me who failed."

Since her separation, Draya has been open about her entering the single life once again. However, she continues to have fun, manage her multiple businesses and live her life to the fullest.

On Saturday, Draya tweeted and deleted it. In the tweet, she said: "He got his boys to drive my old car, I can't wait to see who will use my watch."

Orlando finally learned what Draya said and posted a subliminal message on his Instagram story that said: "Learn to do it! Not angry, not bothered, just done! Protect your peace at all costs.

Draya then entered The Shade Room and commented below her post and deleted and said: “I'm sorry. I'm just waking up in disbelief … I'm a girl like you, "and I proceeded with the laughing emoji.

Later, Orlando appeared under the same message and accused Draya of sleeping and saying something due to "mental confusion."

Draya then took things to Twitter and said Your peace over the whole situation.

Both Draya and Orlando share their 3-year-old son. Jur Scandrick and got engaged in 2015. There is no information on what led to their separation.

