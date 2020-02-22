Drake calls Justin Bieber and Quavo & # 39; Scrubs & # 39 ;, then dances salsa in the Raptors game

%MINIFYHTML66ef7f8fd49075d757d7cff6ebdce83011% %MINIFYHTML66ef7f8fd49075d757d7cff6ebdce83012%

WENN / FayesVision / RV / Avalon

The creator of hits & # 39; Hotline Bling & # 39; He joins the Toronto Raptors broadcast duo to comment together when the basketball team plays a game against the Phoenix Suns.

Up News Info –

The Toronto Raptors had a game against the Phoenix Suns on Friday night, February 21, and when it came to the Raptors game, Duck He would obviously be there to cheer on his favorite team. He took his cheers to the next level in the game when he joined the team's duo to make a comment and made several headlines.

In addition to making fun of some Raptors players, including Fred VanVleet, the Canadian star threw some small digs at his recent basketball opponents Justin Bieber Y Quavo. "However, we don't want to talk about scrubs in the air, you know what I mean? Quavo and Bieber. How dare you?" the he joked, which caused the transmission duo to laugh.

%MINIFYHTML66ef7f8fd49075d757d7cff6ebdce83013% %MINIFYHTML66ef7f8fd49075d757d7cff6ebdce83014%

Without stopping there, Drake made many people speak again when he did a salsa dance after Fred scored a goal during the game. He swung his body from left to right before shouting: "FREDERICOOO!"

%MINIFYHTML66ef7f8fd49075d757d7cff6ebdce83015% %MINIFYHTML66ef7f8fd49075d757d7cff6ebdce83016%

Many could not help laughing at Drake for doing the dance with a serious face. "Drake in the call with Matt and Jack for the Raptors game is a jewel in itself, not even talking about him doing the salsa dance in the air," said one. "Drake dancing salsa from the side is exactly what this game needed."

Elsewhere during the comment, Drake also confirmed that he has been working on his new album. He did not give more details about the project, but this will mark the follow-up to his 2018 album "Scorpion".

Released on June 29, 2018, their fifth studio album opened on top of Billboard 200 despite receiving lukewarm criticism from music critics. It became its eighth consecutive entry to top the list and broke the country's transmission record with 745.92 million broadcasts in its first week. The album was also nominated for Album of the Year at the 2019 Grammy Awards, but lost the coveted prize for Kacey Musgraves& # 39; "Rainbow."