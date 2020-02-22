Donald Trump ads will take over YouTube for election day

The YouTube homepage will include ads in support of Donald Trump's re-election campaign on election day 2020, Bloomberg reported Thursday.

Trump's re-election campaign bought YouTube’s header advertising space for “early November,” including election day, November 3, according to Bloomberg By buying this highly traveled advertising space, Trump's campaign is betting that visibility could help his candidacy on some of the most important days before the election.

This is not the first time that Trump's campaign buys the coveted masthead ads before major election events. Last summer, Trump's reelection campaign spent between $ 500,000 and $ 1 million in the advertising space before the first Democratic presidential debate in June. The debate was broadcast live on YouTube, and the ads criticized Trump's face and message to potential future Democratic voters. An unusually high number of candidates qualified for that debate, so it was divided into two days.

Bloomberg He reported Thursday that the YouTube banner is "more like a Super Bowl ad,quot; than a traditional targeted ad purchase. It's unclear how much Trump's reelection campaign spent in advertising space, but it can cost campaigns more than $ 1 million per day.

In October 2019, YouTube introduced a specialized tool called Instant Booking that allowed campaigns to reserve advertising space in particular regions on particular days, with a view to state primary competitions. As of next November, that initial launch gave candidates the option to buy at any time until the end of 2020.