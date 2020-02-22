Doja Cat Rambles on & # 39; F ** king & # 39; Russ during the alleged cocaine-fed video and responds

%MINIFYHTMLe28e8559863f56e3537deb529563df3611% %MINIFYHTMLe28e8559863f56e3537deb529563df3612%

The woman from & # 39; Hot Pink & # 39; She is allegedly drugged with cocaine during her broadcast on Instagram, as she is doing the rapper clown of & # 39; Zoo & # 39; Russ, who is among his viewers in the live video.

It is Doja Cat high on cocaine during her recent Instagram Live? People suspected that the 24-year-old rapper smelled cocaine while she wandered while sipping and repeatedly snorting her seemingly runny nose. At one point during the transmission, she showed a suspicious white powder in her nose.

One of the famous people who saw her and left comments was a rapper Russ. She made him a clown and told him that he didn't care if he produced his own music. "Don't get me wrong, I would braid your hair for days," he released. "I'm going to fuck you, but … shut up!"

Russ laughed at his incoherent rambling. "Lmao, this was our exact dm 2 years ago. I love it," he wrote. "Mood." The lyricist for "Zoo" also gave his video a "6-star review."

Earlier in the video, Doja criticized people for trying to face rappers like Nicki Minaj, Cardi BY Azealia Banks one against the other. "It's the dumbest thing," he said. "I understand, it's fun and interesting, but it's interesting to some extent …"

Then he sang high praise for Nicki. "It has been implanted so deeply in all of us, in music, in rap and in hip-hop, in such a way that people have underestimated it and I don't think that's right," he said. "I don't think that is natural. I feel there is a strange and cheesy way."

Russ let him know that he "agreed" with her, but she was not impressed by his comment. "Russ, get out of here, get the fuck out of here," she replied. "Go away and send me a text message, but get out of here."

Doja has not commented on the rumors of cocaine, but admitted that she is intoxicated during the video. "I was drunk like shit last night," he tweeted before explaining his compliments to Nicki, "but yes, we all have to start appreciating hip hop women."