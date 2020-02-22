Discovery Canyon can't match the firepower of Air Academy, loses 53-26 – Up News Info

The Air Academy Kadets easily defeated the Discovery Canyon Thunder with a score of 53-26 on Monday.

The Air Academy was marked by Annie Louthan, who accumulated 12 points and also collected a rebound and an assist. Kylee Blacksten helped with nine points, two rebounds and two assists.

Discovery Canyon was marked by Julia Thomas, who scored six points while collecting one of rebounds. Mackenzie Seitz had a respectable night, registering six points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

Both teams will stay at home in their next competition, with Air Academy hosting Lewis-Palmer and Discovery Canyon at Vista Ridge.

This story was created with technology provided by Data Skrive. Accurate information as of publication and will be updated as more data becomes available.