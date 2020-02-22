Diddy undergoes quadriceps surgery

Wenn

The Bad Boy mogul jokingly calls himself "one of the people most prone to accidents in the world" when he gets under the knife to repair his quadriceps injury.

Sean "P Diddy"Combs was forced to cancel his appearance at a party on Friday, February 21, 2020 at night after the star was requiring quadriceps surgery.

The 50-year-old rapper went to Instagram to share several videos of him from the hospital while preparing to protect himself from the injury and told fans he is "probably one of the most accident-prone people in the world."

"Yes, I am prone to accidents … I am clumsy, I stumble, I fall, I fall into holes. It has always been like this," the creator of successes "Come to me", who wore hospital gowns and a blue cap In the clips, he laughed.

"I've had two rotator cuffs, a knee replacement, and now it's in quadruple. At the end of the day, this is God's job to slow me down and take better care of the body and you know, eat well and just stop treating my body like a machine, "he said.

The star was to hold a party at The Midway in San Francisco, California, that night, but withdrew from the appearance after a medical center "squeezed me for today."

"I have to tell everyone in San Francisco that I won't be able to do it tonight. Pray for you, I will see you all next time and you will be compensated. Everyone in Midway, I'm sorry. I couldn't do it," he "Bad Boys for Life"star added.