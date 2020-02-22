Diddy publishes images of the hospital of his fourth surgery in two years – Watch the video

Diddy just passed under the knife for the fourth time in two years yesterday afternoon. He shared clips of his hospital on his social networks.

"I just found out yesterday, I was pressured for today," he shared in his Instagram stories.

He also told his fans that he had to cancel a scheduled appearance in San Francisco for this last minute surgery to repair a ruptured quadriceps tendon.

"Pray for you, I will see you all next time and invent you," he said.

& # 39; I am clumsy. I travel. I fall. I fall into holes, "he said and continued," It has always been that way. This is my fourth surgery in two years. I've had two rotator cuffs, a knee replacement, and now it's in quadruple. "

Diddy also said that "at the end of the day, this is God's work to delay me."

Diddy made sure to give his fans some important tips too: ‘Take better care of the body and eat well, and just stop treating my body like a machine. Is incredible. I did it to myself by accident. "

Someone commented: ‘Whatever is happening, I hope everything goes well. We love you Black King! "

Another follower said: "A good moment was like Pam at the audition of Biggie @diddy get well soon,quot;, and someone else posted this: "We need that love back, it is necessary to change the energy … we were raised with great soul music what is missing for this generation & # 39 ;.

In other news, Diddy appeared in the headlines not long ago when he was dragged and destroyed mercilessly for sharing a series of photos of Lauren London that triggered tons of drama on social media.

The images of the love of Diddy and Nipsey Hussle even provoked rumors of romance that were denied by the couple of Nipsey Hussle.



