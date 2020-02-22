Deontay Wilder Wallet vs. Tyson Fury 2, Wages: How much money will they earn in the 2020 fight?

%MINIFYHTML92ef808e76ea5224797626c361f4e09b11% %MINIFYHTML92ef808e76ea5224797626c361f4e09b12%

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury produced fireworks and great drama in December 2018 when they fought for a controversial split tie.

The consensus of the fight was that Fury totally surpassed Wilder, but that "The Bronze Bomber,quot; rejected the draw with two demolitions, including a devastating demolition in the 12th round, from which the "Gypsy King,quot; miraculously rose. Now, both heavyweights seek to conclude their pending issues when faced once again, this time at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night, live by event payment. Both the Wilder WBC heavyweight world championship and the Fury linear world title will be at stake.

In addition, what is at stake will be even greater, as the winner will get in line to face unified heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua for an undisputed glory in the future. Financial bets are also high.

"I would be disappointed if the pay per view were less than two million purchases," Top Rank president Bob Arum told BoxingScene.com in an interview in December. "That is the objective and the estimate. I think it is feasible and PBC (Al Haymon boss) believes it is feasible, and we are making all the stops to reach that number, or exceed it."

With that kind of interest and production, Wilder and Fury will receive a fairly generous payment for what will surely be another intriguing and memorable heavyweight inclination among the rivals.

That said, here is a guide to everything you need to know about the Wilder vs. bag. Fury 2, the net worth of each fighter and his records when entering combat.

Wilder vs. Fort 2 fight purse, cash prize

The Nevada State Athletic Commission told Sporting News that Wilder and Fury will earn $ 5 million each for their rematch.

We know from the California State Athletic Commission, derived from his first fight in Los Angeles, that Wilder had a guaranteed portfolio of $ 4 million and Fury $ 3 million, FOX Business reported. So, running it means substantially more money for each heavyweight star. That does not include earnings from pay-per-view sales, which could help significantly increase the profits of both fighters.

What is the net worth of Deontay Wilder?

Celebrity Net Worth lists Wilder's net worth as $ 30 million, but that doesn't include the additional $ 3 million bag he won for his Luis Ortiz KO in the seventh round in his own rematch at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas last November. In addition to his $ 30 million in fight / win wages, Wilder has raised $ 500,000 in endorsements, according to Forbes.

What is the net worth of Tyson Fury?

Not to be left behind, the "Gypsy King,quot; promotes a net worth of $ 40 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. That includes the co-promotion agreement Fury signed with Top Rank and its ESPN broadcast partner last February. For his technical knockout in the second round of Tom Schwarz in June, Fury earned $ 1 million, although ESPN reported that he has guaranteed $ 12.5 million according to his agreement with Top Rank / ESPN. He won $ 12 million for his fight against Otto Wallin in September under the terms of the same agreement, according to USA Today.

The professional history of Deontay Wilder

The current WBC heavyweight world champion enters this highly anticipated rematch with 42-0-1 with 41 KO and looking for his eleventh consecutive defense of the title. The dominant Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 34-year-old native took a more difficult path for this rematch than Fury, but he made it seem easy anyway. After fighting Fury in a split draw, Wilder launched his 2019 with a devastating first-round knockout by Dominic Breazeale in May before adding a KO in Luis Ortiz's seventh round in November. That fight made Ortiz dominate Wilder until "The Bronze Bomber,quot; detonated a straight right hand that snapped the head of the Cuban fighter back and left him in a pile. Those performances brought Wilder's knockout rate to a staggering 97.6 percent. Will the KO who evaded him in his first fight against Fury get?

The professional history of Tyson Fury

From Wilder boxing to a split draw, the world heavyweight linear champion took a different route to this rematch by fighting a pair of virtually unknown boxers in Tom Schwarz and Otto Wallin in 2019. The 31-year-old "Gypsy King,quot; old was polite and intimidated. Schwarz for a second round technical knockout in June. He then suffered a wild cut above his right eye, but still got a unanimous decision on Otto Wallin in September. Fury (29-0-1, 20 KOs) will seek his thirtieth professional victory in the rematch against Wilder.