Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury 2 live updates, fight results, highlights of the full card

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury produced the kind of fireworks and great drama that boxing fans dream of in December 2018. The only thing missing in the controversial division is a decisive result.

Well, Wilder and Fury will search only that Saturday night, when they have their long-awaited revenge from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and live in pay-per-view. Both the Wilder WBC heavyweight title and the Fury linear title will be at stake.

In the face of the fight, "The Bronze Bomber,quot; has not taken any blow on making the "Gypsy King,quot; his own moment of Black History Month. That was after Wilder was close to securing a KO of Fury in the 12th round in his first fight.

"They chose the wrong month for this fight to happen," Wilder told DAZN News earlier this week. "When I eliminate,quot; The Gypsy Queen ", it will become a trivia question of the Black History Month."

Fury, who beat Wilder in his initial showdown, does not see the WBC champion fulfilling his wish. In fact, it aims to stop Wilder within two rounds.

"The ancient fall of & # 39; King Gypsy & # 39; was very active online and worldwide," said Fury. "But what Wilder must be thinking is, & # 39; I hit that guy with my strongest hit in round 12, and he got up. What do I have to do to keep him low?

“He couldn't keep me down in the 12th round, so now I want to see if he can get up from the floor. I don't think he has the guts to get up. "

Can Wilder knock Fury down again and this time keep him low? Or will we see circles of boxes of fury around Wilder on the way to victory?

Sporting News tracks live updates and highlights of each fight on the Wilder vs. Card. Fury 2. Follow below for complete results.

Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury 2 live updates, highlights

8:00 pm.: Welcome to the Sporting News live blog for the Deontay Wilder-Tyson Fury 2 card. We're still in billboard action, since Subriel Matias is giving Petros Ananyan the business. The main card is one hour away. Park here all night for live updates, fight results and highlights.

At what time does the fight against Wilder vs. Fury 2?

Start time : 7 p.m. ET | 4 p.m. PT

: 7 p.m. ET | 4 p.m. PT Main event: 11 p.m. ET | 9 p.m. PT (approx.)

The transmission coverage of the rematch between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury will begin with a show before 7 p.m. ET followed by the billboard at 7:30 p.m. The main pay-per-view card is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. ET. Wait for Fury and Wilder to take their walks for the main event between 11 p.m. and midnight

Wilder vs. Fury 2 fight card

Principal card

Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury for the WBC and Fury Wilder linear heavyweight titles

Charles Martin vs. Gerald Washington; Heavyweight

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Jose Tupas Santisima for the WBO of Navarrete jr. featherweight title

Sebastián Fundora against Daniel Lewis; Jr. medium weight

Billboard