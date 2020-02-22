Denying genocide in Myanmar: & # 39; Rumors and rumors & # 39; | Aung San Suu Kyi

%MINIFYHTML84ed3cc6fdf3e32c4733357429b6642811% %MINIFYHTML84ed3cc6fdf3e32c4733357429b6642812%

In January, the International Court of Justice ordered Myanmar to avoid the genocide of Rohingya Muslims in Rakhine State. The Myanmar government rejected the ruling, saying it was based on a "distorted image of the situation."

According to the UN, at least 10,000 people have died and more than 700,000 have fled from Rakhine state since the repression of the Myanmar army began in 2017. Thousands of Rohingya women and girls have been raped, and around 300 villages burned.

Former Myanmar de facto leader spokesman Aung San Suu Kyi dismisses the accusations and describes them as "unilateral."

"Most international people live in rumors, according to rumors," said Nyo Ohn Myint.

"This is a political accusation … because you know, they just joined the car."

Nyo Ohn Myint also questioned the evidence gathered by the international community, which the Myanmar government has denied access to the state of Rakhine.

"When I read the report from the US State Department that said Rohingya women were raped by soldiers and surrounded by hundreds of soldiers, it looked like the same third-class Hollywood movie," he said.

Nyo Ohn Myint suggested that some of the women who reported their violation of Amnesty International were lying.

"I don't know why if I, if I look into her eyes, maybe she was true or maybe she was lying," he said.

This week's Headliner, former Aung San Suu Kyi spokesman, Nyo Ohn Myint.

Source: Al Jazeera