Denver weather: sunny saturday, snow sunday

Sunlight and warm Saturday temperatures are expected to give way to snow on Sunday.

Saturday's maximum is expected to be around 57 with partly sunny skies, according to the National Meteorological Service in Boulder.

On Saturday night temperatures will drop to around 30 degrees and it is possible to rain / snow in the Denver area, NWS says. Then there is an 80 percent chance of snow on Sunday, when the maximum will be around 38.

A winter storm alert has been issued along and east of the I-25 corridor south of Denver. That area should expect 1-6 inches of snow, especially along the Palmer division, according to the NWS.

A winter storm warning was issued for wide swaths of I-70 corridor west of Denver and in the southwest corner of the state. This includes the foothills west and south of Denver. These areas should expect to see 4-10 inches of snow.

The snow will continue during the first part of next week and the winds are expected to increase on Mondays and Tuesdays.