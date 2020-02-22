David Ortiz about Rafael Devers: & # 39; I tell you this guy is on another level

Rafael Devers' outstanding 2019 season caught the attention of a Red Sox legend in style.

%MINIFYHTMLf509508e87e37b59888db153032c09c011% %MINIFYHTMLf509508e87e37b59888db153032c09c012%

Speaking to reporters on Thursday at Fort Myers, David Ortiz referred to everything related to the Red Sox. When Devers became the subject of discussion, he praised the third baseman of 23 years.

Ortiz shared that while recovering from surgery last summer, Devers' bats turned into appointments for him.

"I was sitting at home, so, of course, I will be watching games more than ever," Ortiz said. "Now, to be honest, I understand why I have people coming and telling me:" Brother, I couldn't wait for you to come and hit. I always expected something from you. "I have the same feeling about him."

The former great Red Sox player, who is an advisor to the team, praised Devers' advanced approach to the plate, where he always made pitchers work and it was never easy.

"I couldn't wait for him to come to hit. Because if he comes out, he was fighting," Ortiz said. "He was hitting a rocket against someone. He was a launcher making an unpleasant launch on him. It wasn't a draw at all. I saw more than 250 shifts at bat leaving him (last year), and he was saying, "Brother, I'm telling you this guy is on another level."

Devers recorded the best professional qualifications in all areas in 2019, hitting .311 with 32 homers and 115 RBIs. He also led the MLB with 54 doubles and 359 total bases, good enough for 12th place in the MVP voting of the American League.

Ortiz said Devers doesn't have to do anything different in 2020.

"I don't need him to do more than he did last year," Ortiz said. "His numbers last year were sick … It seems that every day that guy was doing some damage." Everyday."

Devers arrived at spring training on Friday after celebrating his daughter's birth, and when reporters told him what Ortiz had to say about him the day before, he was understandably euphoric.

"It's great to hear that, especially from a legend like David Ortiz," said Devers, through a translator. "He is someone I saw grow up and, obviously, he is someone I respect a lot. Knowing that he is looking at me, I just try to choose his brain as much as I can. I know that the knowledge he has and transmits to me is very important for my growth." .

Ortiz also revealed an interesting story of Devers' rookie season. When the Red Sox traveled to Miami to play against the Marlins that season, Ortiz asked Marlins CEO Derek Jeter, who scares him more in the Red Sox lineup. Jeter's answer?

"He said:" Devers. "His first year," Ortiz said. “And I totally agreed with him because I was not afraid. That's when you know a batter will be dangerous. So, what he did last year, it was not surprising to be honest with you. I saw him coming ".