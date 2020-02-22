David Ayres wins as EBUG of Carolina Hurricanes, Twitter goes crazy

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1
Saturday was the 40th anniversary of the Miracle on Ice, one of the most unlikely sporting feats of all time. Perhaps it was appropriate, then, for some hockey magic to take place.

The Carolina Hurricanes were forced to bring emergency backup goalkeeper David Ayres in Toronto after the injuries of James Reimer and Petr Mrazek.

Ayres, a 42-year-old Zamboni pilot for the AHL Toronto Marlies franchise, came into relief with 8:41 remaining in the second period with Carolina leading 3-1.

Twitter went into a frenzy reacting to events when hurricanes defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3. Ayres finished with eight saves and the victory in his NHL debut.

This is how Twitter reacted to the first EBUG since March 2018.

Roberto Luongo was impressed with the performance of Ayres.

The Montreal Canadiens goalkeeper, Carey Price, could have had the date of the night.

On the other hand, it was not a good night to be a Toronto Maple Leaf.

