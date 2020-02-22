Daniel Theis, Celtics teammates react to their race night

%MINIFYHTMLad99f8e0b2d3c0338bdc0a89d10b756e11% %MINIFYHTMLad99f8e0b2d3c0338bdc0a89d10b756e12%

The Celtics made some history in their 127-117 victory over the Timberwolves on Friday night.

Four Celtics players scored at least 25 points in Friday's victory, marking the first time in 60 years that four Celtics players scored at least 25 points in a game (Bob Cousy, Bill Russell, Tommy Heinsohn and Bill Sharman were the four to achieve the feat in the victory of the Celtics by 144-126 over the Knicks on January 20, 1960).

For three of the best Celtics scorers on Friday, Gordon Hayward, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, scoring 25 points in a game is nothing new, but it's for Daniel Theis.

The Celtics starting center scored a personal record of 25 points and also caught a record of 16 rebounds on Friday.

Theis downplayed his career night on the offensive and instead insisted on the team's defensive struggles.

"I don't care about the score. I care about the defensive side," Theis told reporters. "We still have to improve on defense."

While Theis minimized his performance, his teammates spoke very well of his score.

Tatum praised not only Theis' scoring night, but also his ability to do things that aren't seen on the scoreboard.

"Theis played very well tonight," said Tatum, who scored 28 points on Friday. "He doesn't always get a lot of attention, but it's very vital to the success of our team night after night, and he's capable of great games like this."

“I take a lot of cubes from the Theis configuration screens. So I always make sure to say thank you, ”added Tatum.

Hayward, who had 29 points in the game, echoed Tatum's feelings.

"It's really selfless, and that's why it doesn't always happen," said Hayward. “He simply abandons his body a lot with his cuts, with his screens, sealing the boys, letting us have open glances. He has a great feeling of the game, so he knows where to be at different times, either rolling to the edge, half rolling, popping. He is a very good basketball player. And that is only on that side. Defensively, it has been our anchor throughout the year. He is really good for us. We need him.

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens was a little surprised by Theis night. Stevens pulled Theis out of the game with 9:36 remaining in the first quarter after the Timberwolves center Naz Reid scored four quick points.

"The first possessions I would not have predicted (Theis is having a race night)," Stevens said. “They beat him pretty well. But he was great; it was a threat on the edge. "

What also made Friday night an impressive night for the Celtics offense was that they did everything without their All-Star owner. Kemba Walker, who averages 21.8 points per game this season, missed Friday night's game after his knee was drained and received an injection of Synvisc to help with the swelling and pain after Sunday's All-Star Game.

Not having Walker was not a problem for the Celtics on Friday, and Hayward said one of the greatest strengths of the Celtics is the number of players who can increase their score on any night.

"I thought we attacked from different places tonight with different types," said Hayward. "I think that's good. That's the strength of our team, it's the number of players that can explode at any time. Especially when we make the right moves and get an easy appearance, we're too talented. So we have to keep doing that. ".