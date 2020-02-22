Cristiano Ronaldo starts debate by giving his girlfriend a monthly allowance of $ 100,000

%MINIFYHTML3d12f07331ee3692a5ad23570018138911% %MINIFYHTML3d12f07331ee3692a5ad23570018138912%

People are discussing online if the Portuguese professional soccer player is “ nice & # 39; & # 39; for giving her baby, mom, Georgina Rodríguez, a strong subsidy per month to finance her luxurious lifestyle.

Cristiano Ronaldo He is clearly not a cheap boyfriend. The Portuguese professional soccer player, who was ranked as the highest paid athlete in the world by Forbes in 2016 and 2017, is more than willing to share a part of his great fortune with his girlfriend. Georgina Rodriguez.

According to The Sun, the 35-year-old athlete gives her mom a subsidy of $ 100,000 (£ 80,000) each month to fund her luxurious lifestyle. The couple and their four children also usually enjoy luxury vacations on a yacht.

After the news, people are debating on the Internet if the former Real Madrid star is a fool, also known as "simp," for giving his girlfriend a $ 100,000 allowance. Many people agreed that Cristiano is a "simp," and one simply wrote: "That is a simple movement."

Another nicknamed the five-time Golden Ball winner "The Thanos of Simping" and "The leader of the simp nation." Someone else seemed to have a mixed feeling, considering: "He's his brother, but that's too much."

Unlike the people mentioned above, others think it is normal for Cristiano to do that for his girlfriend, who gave birth to his daughter Alana in 2017 and also raises his other three children. "Not simulating if that is his girl," one argued. "The man makes it a day, so who cares that his baby mom is," said another similar.

Others noted that $ 100,000 is nothing compared to Cristiano's net worth of $ 460 million. "It's not simping, 100k is like a dollar for this man," said one. Another added: "How are you simulating? That is your girl and only a small fraction of her crazy salary. Yall killed the meaning of the word simp lmao."

Cristiano currently lives a luxurious lifestyle in Turin with the salary of the Juventus striker of $ 36 million. She has been in a relationship with Georgina, who is a 26-year-old Spanish model, since 2015, after her separation from her lifelong girlfriend. Irina Shayk.