Cristiano Ronaldo matches the Serie A record in the 1,000th game – European summary | Soccer news

Aaron Ramsey is also blank when Juventus extends the lead at the top of Serie A to four points





Cristiano Ronaldo scored the first game when Juventus beat SPAL 2-1

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 1,000th game in his career by scoring in an eleventh consecutive Serie A game in Juventus 2-1 victory at SPAL.

After an early goal was canceled, Ronaldo broke the deadlock shortly before halftime with a goal that saw him match the record of Gabriel Batistuta and Fabio Quagliarella to score in consecutive league games in Italy.

Aaron Ramsey doubled Juventus' lead in the hour with his third goal for the club, but Andrea Petagna withdrew one for SPAL from the penalty spot with 20 minutes remaining,

Ronaldo hit the crossbar with a late free kick, but Juventus held on to extend his lead at the top to four points, while SPAL remains rooted at the foot of the table, eight points behind the safety after a fifth straight loss. .

11 – Only 3 players have scored at least one goal in 11 league applications in a row in the history of Serie A (considering the same Serie A campaign): Gabriel Omar Batistuta in 1994/95

Fabio Quagliarella in 2018/19

Christian #Ronaldo in 2019/20 Triumvirate.#SPALJuve pic.twitter.com/UW5CWGCMzl – OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) February 22, 2020

At the beginning of the Serie A game, Rodrigo Palacio's 91-minute draw rescued a 1-1 draw for Bologna at home to Udinese, who led for almost an hour thanks to the attack of Stefano Okaka in the first half.