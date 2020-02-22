Country singer Lindsey Lagestee died after being hit by a car on her way to the concert

Facebook

The Dixie Crush singer died in the hospital a few days after being hit by a car while crossing the street on the way to a performance in Chicago.

Country music star Lindsey Lagestee He died after being hit by a 25-year-old car.

the Dixie crush The singer, co-founder of the group in 2015, died after being hit by a car on the way to a performance in Illinois on February 14, 2020, the cover band confirmed through its Facebook page.

"It is possible that some of you have already heard the terrible news, but it is with the heaviest heart that we sadly share that Lindsey Renee died on Monday due to complications from last Friday's accident," the statement said. "Our hearts are broken by this senseless tragedy."

Bandmate Jim Nonneman He told Taste of Country that Lagestee was beaten while crossing a street a few moments after coming to play in Chicago.

"I had just parked a couple of blocks below for the club we planned to play," he said. "He got out of his truck and was heading to the place when he was hit by a car."

The star was rushed to a local hospital, but died of her injuries three days later.

In the message, the band called Lindsey an "amazing performer, great friend and best bandmate." They also thanked their fans for the great amount of support that followed the tragedy.

A funeral will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020.