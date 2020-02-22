Costco Food Court may not be available for non-members starting next month – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Tasty and cheap snacks from Costco's food court will soon be available to members only.

A photo of a sign posted on the Instagram account "CostcoDeals,quot; says: "As of March 16, 2020, an active Costco membership card will be required to purchase items in our food court."

Some customers are disappointed by the news that they will no longer be able to buy a hot dog and a drink for only $ 1.50 without a membership.

"I feel like no, we don't need to be members for that," said one buyer. "It should be OK,quot;.

The reaction is not just from customers in stores. Buyers are turning to social networks to share their feelings about policy changes.

One person wrote: "Losing a lot of money from customers who don't have a membership they buy on the outdoor court." Another said: "This is very lame."

Others see why the company would like to use the food court to incentivize memberships that start at $ 60 a month.

"I think it's quite silly from a commercial point of view because they are going to lose money or they can make money." They may register only for food, "said one buyer.

Costco Corporate has not yet commented on the Instagram post. It was not immediately clear how many stores will implement the new policy, although online food blogs say that each store can implement the policy in its own schedule.