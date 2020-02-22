coronavirus: Samsung confirms the case of coronavirus at the factory in South Korea – Latest news

%MINIFYHTMLbb7ebda22d2d4a2f069faecb2735793d11% %MINIFYHTMLbb7ebda22d2d4a2f069faecb2735793d12%

Samsung Electronics said on Saturday that a case of coronavirus had been confirmed at its mobile device factory complex in the city of Gumi, in the southeast, causing the closure of all its facilities until Monday morning.

Samsung Electronics, the world's leading smartphone maker, said the floor where the infected employee worked would close until the morning of February 25.

"The company placed colleagues who contacted the infected employee in quarantine and took steps to have them tested for possible infection," Samsung said in a press release.

The Samsung factory in Gumi represents a small portion of its total smartphone production, and manufactures high-end phones, mainly for the domestic market. Samsung produces most of its smartphones in Vietnam and India.

Gumi is close to the city of Daegu, home of a church in the center of the largest outbreak of coronavirus in South Korea.

South Korea said on Saturday that the number of people infected with the coronavirus in the country had more than doubled to 433.

Samsung said that production in its chip and display factories in other parts of South Korea would not be affected.

