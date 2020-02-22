Coronavirus outbreak in China: all the latest updates | China news

%MINIFYHTML2e418b9ff603e1a93c7332c2da94672b11% %MINIFYHTML2e418b9ff603e1a93c7332c2da94672b12%

Fears are rising over the increase in cases of coronaviruses outside of mainland China, with Iran registering a sixth death from COVID-19, as the disease is known, and South Korea reports an increase in new infections.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said it was concerned about the jump in cases without a clear link with China, where the virus was first detected at the end of December, and called for urgent funds to support countries with systems of weaker health.

Plus:

In Italy, the most affected country in Europe, the virus has killed two people, a man and a woman of 70 years, and infected 51 others, mainly in the north.

In total, China has reported 75,569 cases to WHO and 2,239 deaths.

According to available data, the disease is still mild in 80 percent of patients and severe or critical in 20 percent. The virus has been fatal in 2 percent of reported cases.

Here are the latest updates:

Sunday, February 23

Coronavirus infections in Italy jump to 79 cases

The Italian Prime Minister announced the ban on people entering or leaving new critical coronavirus points, as the number of confirmed infections rose sharply to 79, in an outbreak that has claimed two lives in the country.

"In areas considered critical areas, neither entry nor exit will be authorized without special permission," Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said during a press conference, adding that businesses and schools in the areas would be closed.

The Italian outbreak is concentrated in the northern region of Lombardy. The authorities raised the total number of confirmed cases to 79, from an earlier figure on Saturday of 39 in Lombardy, 12 in Veneto and 3 in Rome.

Saturday, February 22

Israel expands quarantine measures

Israel has expanded quarantine regulations, demanding that everyone returning from South Korea and Japan remain isolated for two weeks. Quarantine was previously mandatory for Israelis returning from China, Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong and Macao.

The move came when Israel’s health ministry said nine South Korean citizens who visited Israel and the West Bank in February tested positive for the virus.

The Palestinian Interior Ministry issued a similar instruction on Saturday.

The nine tourists returned to South Korea and it is currently unknown if they were infected with the virus before or after arriving in Israel.

Is WHO mishandling the coronavirus response?

More and more countries report cases of the new coronavirus, and the head of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warns that the window of opportunity for containment is shrinking.

The UN health agency has been criticized for a slow response to the epidemic, as well as for previous health emergencies.

Al Jazeera's Inside Story program discusses if a change of focus is needed.

United States raises travel advisory level for South Korea

The United States has raised the level of travel advice for South Korea to "Level 2: exercise greater caution," as the number of coronavirus cases in the nation of Asia Pacific increased to 433.

According to a statement on the website of the US Department of State. In the US, travelers to South Korea should avoid contact with sick people and wash their hands often with soap and water.

Older adults and people with chronic medical conditions should discuss trips with their health care provider and consider postponing non-essential trips, according to the statement.

Sixth death confirmed in Iran

Iranian officials have reported a sixth death from the new coronavirus.

The governor of Markazi province told the official IRNA news agency that tests of a patient who died recently in the central city of Arak tested positive for the virus.

Ali Aghazadeh said the person also suffered a heart problem.

It is unclear whether the sixth death is included in the 28 cases confirmed by Iran earlier on Saturday.

Italian Serie B football match postponed

A football match in the second division of Italy was suspended approximately one hour before the scheduled start due to fears about the spread of the virus.

The Italian news agency ANA said the Ascoli-Cremonese party was postponed because the visiting part is from the Lombardy region in northern Italy, where so far 30 cases have been reported.

The Gazetta dello Sport sports site said both teams were already in the stadium when they were informed about the postponement and that a bus with Cremonese fans was returned.

FARS: Cinemas and art events closed for a week in Iran

All cinemas and art events in Iran will be closed for a week to try to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the country, the semi-official FARS news agency reported.

Read the rest of the updates on Saturday, February 22 here.