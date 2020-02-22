Coronavirus: international fears rise with deaths in Italy and Korea | News

Fears have increased over the rise of new cases and deaths outside of China because of the new outbreak of coronavirus, as the World Health Organization (WHO) warned of an increasingly small window to stop the spread of deadly disease .

The warning came as the first deaths of the new strain COVID-19 They were reported in the Middle East and Europe. COVID-19, as the new coronavirus is known, first emerged in December in central China, but now it has spread to more than 25 countries and caused more than a dozen deaths outside the country.

The death toll reached five in Iran, and several cases were reported throughout the Middle East, including the first infections in Israel and Lebanon. On Friday, a 78-year-old Italian man died after testing positive for the virus and a second death was reported on Saturday.

A second person died in South Korea, authorities said on Saturday, as the number of cases in the country increased to 433.

Italy has closed 10 cities and asked more than 50,000 people to stay at home, echoing China's blockade of entire cities in Hubei province in the center of the outbreak. The second victim, a woman, died in the northern region of Lombardy, a spokesman for the Italian Civil Protection agency said on Saturday.

The head of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warned that the "window of opportunity,quot; to contain the international spread of the outbreak was "shrinking,quot;, as cases arose throughout the Middle East and South Korea.

He warned that if countries did not mobilize quickly to combat the spread of the virus, "this outbreak could go in any direction. It could … be messy."

Middle East on alert

The first confirmed cases of the deadly virus were confirmed in Israel and Lebanon on Friday.

Iran saw 10 new cases on Saturday, bringing the number to 28 infections and five deaths.

When reporting from Tehran, Dorsa Jabbari of Al Jazeera cited sources that confirmed that schools and universities in the sacred city of Qom, where two of the deaths were reported, were closed.

Coronavirus: Pakistani parents want to evacuate students in Wuhan

Reports were also circulating that the authorities "seek to restrict visitors to the sacred sanctuaries of the city, to try to limit the movement of people and control this disease," he added.

Iran suspended religious pilgrimage trips to Iraq for fear of coronaviruses, an official overseeing pilgrimage trips said on Saturday, according to the Fars news agency.

Iraq and Kuwait, which share borders with Iran, were on high alert for a possible outbreak after banning travel to and from Iran, although they have not confirmed any cases nationwide.

The Kuwaiti civil aviation authority decided to ban international travelers, as well as residents or those with entry permits who had been in Iran for the past two weeks, adding that any Kuwaiti citizen arriving from Iran will be directed to isolation .

Important peak in South Korea

South Korea reported on Saturday a major jump in viral infections in the last four days, bringing the total count to at least 433.

Many of the cases have been linked to a church and a hospital in and around the fourth largest city, where schools were closed and the faithful and others said they would avoid mass meetings.

Of the 142 new cases in South Korea, 131 are from Daegu and nearby regions, which have become the last front in the global fight against COVID-19.

In reporting from Daegu, Rob McBride of Al Jazeera said some hospitals in the city have been designated to treat only cases of coronaviruses, "with rooms and rooms that specialize in the treatment of infectious diseases."

"There are test centers where people come and tests are done to see if they have the virus."

South Korean Deputy Minister of Health Kim Gang-lip said Saturday that the outbreak had entered a serious new phase, but expressed cautious optimism that it can be contained in the region surrounding Daegu, where the First case on Tuesday.

Some 800 schools in the area, which will begin a new academic year on March 2, delayed its opening by one week.